Three road rage incidents lead to police call for witnesses or dash footage

Portland police are seeking witnesses to the erratic driving of a blue hatchback travelling on the Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Portland on Monday, December 18, between 11am and noon.
A police spokesman requested that anyone who witnesses the blue hatchback being driven erratically, or who was impacted by the driving of the vehicle, to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500, attend the station counter or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It's the third report of erratic driving or road rage on the Princes Highway west of Warrnambool in the past few weeks.
On December 6 Koroit police were seeking witnesses to a road rage incident involving a green Holden Commodore and a silver Toyota Landcruiser.
The incident happened as both vehicles were travelling east on the Princes Highway, between Killarney, Tower Hill and Illowa, at about 1.45pm on Tuesday, December 5.
A month earlier there had been a similar incident.
A road rage incident between Dennington and Killarney on the Princes Highway back then led to police asking the public for information.
Koroit police Senior Constable Brett Thornton urged anyone who witnessed an incident along the Princes Highway on November 8 to provide information.
"Koroit police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a road rage incident last Wednesday (November 1) at about 4:30pm," he said.
"The incident occurred between a silver four-door sedan and a white single cab utility, while both vehicles were travelling westbound on the Princes Highway from Warrnambool towards Port Fairy.
"The incident appears to have begun just prior to the overtaking lanes in Dennington and ended in Killarney.
"Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed events or have dashcam footage by contacting the Koroit police station on 5565 8202."
Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any dashcam footage is requested to contact the relevant police station.
