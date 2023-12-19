The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Three road rage incidents lead to police call for witnesses or dash footage

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 20 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three road rage incidents lead to police call for witnesses or dash footage
Three road rage incidents lead to police call for witnesses or dash footage

Portland police are seeking witnesses to the erratic driving of a blue hatchback travelling on the Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Portland on Monday, December 18, between 11am and noon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help