Desperate search underway for teen boy swept away by waves near blowhole

Emergency crews are desperately searching for a 15-year-old boy swept away by waves after playing in the rockpools in Cape Bridgewater this afternoon.
An SES spokeswoman told The Standard the teen was playing in the pools with a 14-year-old boy at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 19 when pressure from a nearby blowhole put them both underwater.
She said they were swept under the waves, and while the 14-year-old was able to hold onto the rocks, the 15-year-old was swept below the surface.
Lifesaving Victoria has been leading the search, which was still continuing as of 9.11pm. SES Portland has been assisting the effort.
There are three boats on the water, as well as a helicopter using lights and cameras to scan the area in search of the missing boy. Ambulance Victoria and police are also on-scene.
It is not yet known whether the boys are local or just visiting the area.
MORE TO COME.
