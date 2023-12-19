'You've got to back yourself': Twenty20 finals stage is set

A finals-starved Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club is hoping to make the most of its time on the Twenty20 grand stage but face a stern semi-final test in an experienced campaigner.
Allansford-Panmure and West Warrnambool were pitted against each other during Tuesday's finals draw, with Dennington and North Warrnambool Eels to face off in the other semi-final to be held at Reid Oval on January 7, 2024.
The Gators, who reached the association's Twenty20 semi-finals in 2022-23 after winning the inter-association Sungold Cup the year before, earned its choice of timeslots after it was drawn first.
Gators' Twenty20 captain Chris Bant swooped on the earlier match-up, with West Warrnambool picked third to set up the clash.
"I just think if it's going to be a hot day, maybe a break between the games will be good," Bant said of his choice.
West Warrnambool division one captain Ben Threlfall said his club was embracing its return to Twenty20 finals action, with the captain recalling his last time in the final four came when he was around 18.
"From our club's perspective, we haven't played in a lot of finals in recent years," he said. "Even to play in a Twenty20 final, it will be a good thing for us, we're looking forward to it.
"Hopefully we can make the most of it."
West Warrnambool senior coach Tyler Fowler said his team would go into its game against the Gators with confidence.
"You've got to back yourself whoever you play," Fowler said.
Bant believed his team would push its case for a grand final berth but conceded Twenty20s were "unpredictable" in nature.
"Our form's been really good in the Twenty20s, we've won all three (pool) games pretty comfortably but we're very aware it's not going to be easy in the semi finals," he said.
"We're confident in our game plan and ability and if we put it all together I think we'll be hard to beat.
"(But) if Threlf (Ben Threlfall) has a day out (with the bat), then we're not going to win, it's as simple as that."
Meanwhile, Dennington and North Warrnambool Eels are hoping to unleash their respective bowling weapons when they meet in the semi finals.
The Dogs have advanced to the final four for a second year, while the Eels return for their first shot at the cup since the 2021-22 season.
Dennington skipper Shannon Beks highlighted his team's bowling as a strength, led by the likes of brother Xavier and dad Terry.
"We try and be pretty economical with the bowl, that's definitely our game," Beks said. "I think we can set the game up when bowling pretty tight... and force the batsmen into bad shots."
Eels captain Bailey Jenkinson is well aware of the Dogs' bowling attack but backs his own to get the job done.
"If we happen to bat first and get anything over a run a bowl, 120, I'd back our boys in with bowl," he said.
"We've got some quality, Hank (Schlaghecke), (Matthew) 'Snooze' Wines as well as Nick Robertson."
WDCA's Twenty20 finals start from 11am on Sunday, January 7 at Reid Oval, with the second semi-final scheduled to get underway from 2.15pm.
The winners of each semi-final face off in the grand final from 7.15pm under lights.
Both grand finalists will qualify for the Sungold Twenty20 Cup.
