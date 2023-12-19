Two hospitalised after road accident near Childers Cove

Two people have been taken to hospital after a road accident in Mepunga west this afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson told The Standard paramedics were called to an incident at the corner of the Great Ocean Road and Childers Cove Road at about 4pm on Tuesday, December 19.
The spokesperson said two people were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital, but nobody was trapped.
Crews from SES, CFA and FRV attended. The units were from Naringal, Nullawarre and Mepunga.
MORE TO COME.
