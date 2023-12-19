The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Two hospitalised after road accident near Childers Cove

Lillian Altman
JG
By Lillian Altman, and Jessica Greenan
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital but nobody was trapped.
Two people were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital but nobody was trapped.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a road accident in Mepunga west this afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help