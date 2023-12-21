Christmas comes early for Tower Hill's sugar gliders

South-west conservationists are overjoyed by some good news for an endangered sugar glider population.
Community group Friends of Tower Hill spotted 10 gliders during their final stagwatch of the year on December 15.
It's a new record for the group, beating out the previous best of eight in November 2023.
Prior to that, only four of the possums had been seen on any one night.
Conservationist Jarah Marginata said while it was their most successful stagwatch in two decades, Tower Hill's glider population had still suffered "a big decline".
"It was a good outcome but previous records have spotted more," he told The Standard.
"Surveys from the 80s, 90s and even the early 2000s counted up to 80 gliders."
Tower Hill's glider population completely died out in the first half of the 20th century due to the presence of numerous invasive species.
100 of the marsupials were reintroduced to the reserve throughout the 70s and 80s, but due to limited management their numbers dropped to an estimated seven individuals as of October 2023.
The Friends of Tower Hill are now fundraising to install new nest boxes for the gliders to help maintain the small population.
"There's been one box that I've checked every stagwatch this year and never seen anything," Mr Marginata said.
"But the other night I saw four (gliders) come out of it, including one juvenile."
This comes after another joey was spotted in November 2023.
"So it looks like they've had a successful breeding season this year," Mr Marginata said.
"It's just whether or not those individuals will get to adulthood and then whether they'll be able to find somewhere to live."
Another four stagwatches are planned for 2024, with one for each season.
"I think the next step is getting those boxes in and making way for them to start boosting the numbers back up to where they were and where they should be," Mr Marginata said.
"We're working with Parks Victoria at the moment to introduce some new nest boxes. Hopefully that should be underway sometime early next year."
