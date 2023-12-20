South-west expecting a wet Christmas Day, thunderstorms also predicted

Planning an outdoor barbecue for Christmas 2023? Think again.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said Christmas in the south-west would be wet.
She said there was also the potential for thunderstorms to hit the region on December 25.
"The weather will roll in on Christmas Eve going into Christmas Day," Ms Bradbury said.
"Even on Christmas Eve we could see showers around but Christmas Day will be even wetter.
"At this stage, the rainfall totals we're looking at is in the 8 to 15 millimetres range.
"This is showery activity rather than widespread rain and does have the potential for a rumble of thunder which could change the amount of rainfall."
She said the average December rainfall for much of the south-west was between 20 and 30 millimetres.
Ms Bradbury said the temperature across the region would be between 18 and 20 degrees.
"One way or another it is looking like it will be a mostly cloudy and cool to mild day for all of the south-west," she said.
"For Warrnambool it should be an overnight minimum of 12 degrees and a top of 19, but once you go inland to Hamilton and Mortlake, they currently have a maximum of 21 degrees."
Ms Bradbury said for anyone keen to go for a surf or swim on Christmas Day there could be breezy conditions.
"With the winds it's generally looking like we're sitting in a south-easterly flow," she said.
"It could be choppy out on the water with suggestions of 10 to 20 knots, but that could be upgraded or downgraded either way."
Ms Bradbury said the wet weather was expected to linger into Boxing Day, with an expected rainfall of five millimetres.
She said it was hoped the downward trend would continue throughout the week in the lead up to New Year's Eve.
