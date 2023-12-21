Councillors sit shoulder-to-shoulder with volunteers

Councillors have lavished praise on volunteers who sit on committees that oversee the running of Moyne-owned facilities.
Each year councillors are assigned to sit on these committees to ensure communities have a direct line to the powers-that-be in Moyne.
Cr Daniel Meade, the councillor on the Nirranda and District Community Facility Community Asset Committee, spoke highly of the work done by volunteers.
"One of the privileges of being a councillor is being involved with these committees," Cr Meade said.
"You see the passion first hand, it's great to be able to sit around the table and find ways to improve their offerings to the community."
Cr James Purcell is part of the Port of Port Fairy committee.
He described it as a pleasure to be on and said the great state of the port was a direct reflection of the dedication put in by the committee.
As well as facility committees, councillors are also allocated to advisory bodies.
Cr Meade is joined by Cr Damian Gleeson on the economic development committee, while Cr Karen Foster represents Moyne on the Australian Coastal Councils Association and Timber Towns Victoria.
As mayor, Cr Ian Smith is a member of Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the South West Victoria Alliance and the MAV Rural & Regional Forum.
All seven councillors sit on the CEO Employment & Remuneration Advisory Committee.
Moyne's longest serving councillor Jim Doukas is on the Alliance for Rail Freight Development, and closer to home is on the Victoria Park community asset committee.
Cr Gleeson is on the Koroit Theatre committee of management while Jordan Lockett counts the Southcombe Park community asset committee as part of his duties.
