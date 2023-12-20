'Anti-gas' objectors bring fight to council at cost of $5000 to ratepayers

Australia's largest supplier of energy storage services has the green light to construct a new gas well site in Timboon West.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to allow Lochard Energy to use and develop a new well site and associated infrastructure at 464 Boundary Road while at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 19.
It would allow gas to be injected into the depleted gas fields being Mylor, Fenton Creek and Tregony (also known as the MFCT well site).
The current application is to develop the Mylor field with one to two gas storage wells, providing additional gas storage capacity as part of Lochard Energy's operations.
The planning documents stated the well site would form an essential part of the Heytesbury Underground Gas Storage Project which would expand the capacity of the Iona Gas Storage Facility.
It's estimated HUGS would add about three petajoules of gas storage - enough to supply 118,000 homes each year.
A company representative spoke on the night to emphasise the operation related to the storage of natural gas and did not involve its exploration or production.
Central ward councillor later re-emphasised the project was strictly no new gas.
But the matter was before the council as three objections to the plans were received based on principle (fossil fuels rather than renewables), environmental impacts and risks, amenity impacts and animal welfare.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said that was a waste of ratepayer funds.
"Council's role in granting this permit is to make sure the building and works, car parking and the signage associated with the permit are aligned with and complying with the relevant policies," he clarified.
"That's as far and deep as council's role goes. Lochard Energy are re-using a depleted gas field called Mylor.
"... The submissions against (have come) from afar and have nought to do with this permit and at the cost of our ratepayers of I'm guessing around five grand of extra work to our staff to bring this to a council meeting because of the three submitters.
"All the submissions could be summarised as anti-gas. If you want to take this up, take it up with the state or federal government, or potentially glue yourself to a street in Melbourne but don't put the burden on our ratepayers because it's not within our brief."
