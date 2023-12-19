Housing crisis means once-excessive plan for coastal town now welcome

Thirteen new lots are set to be created on a parcel of land measuring just 6000 square metres on Port Campbell's main street.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to approve a "compact" proposal for a development that "maximises the number of lots" on the vacant site at 58 Lord Street, near the town's entrance.
But the development will be subject to 34 conditions.
One objection was received from a neighbour who raised potential issues about the density of the development, in particular the small lots sizes. That's because each lot would measure an average of just 403 square metres.
Other concerns raised included inconsistency with the township's character, storm water and drainage and impact from the future built form.
The applicant had since amended the plan to increase the building envelope setback from the objector's boundary to 1.2 metres. The envelope was originally abutting the boundary for an eight-metre portion on lots five and six.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said he was confident all concerns had now been addressed and the proposal was a win for the town which lacked land supply.
"The 13-lot subdivision is a valuable addition to the diversity and although (it has) smaller lot sizes, through a thoughtful approach in design, it has maximised the number of lots and achieved a very positive outcome," he said.
"Land supply within the town boundary of Port Campbell is very constrained so the supply of 13 extra lots within walking distance of the town's amenities is an outstanding outcome for the town."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey said his initial concerns about the proposal had been alleviated.
"Once upon a time I would've thought 6000 square metres for 13 dwellings was somewhat excessive," he said.
"However having looked at the plans and visited the site I'm very confident that the subdivision will be in character with what's available in Port Campbell.
"Any chance we have to increase the housing within our shire has got to be a positive step so I have no hesitation in seconding the recommendation before us."
But central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein was less confident.
"I appreciate the need for housing and the difference in the variety of lots within Port Campbell," she said.
"I think it's really important we do keep the low coastal character of Port Campbell, it's certainly fairly unique.
"My other concern is around waste management and the fact that with the four-bin system we're going to have, on occasion (there will be) 52 bins lined up along Lord Street and McCue Street.
"But I'm satisfied with the fact that bins are now going to have to be brought in within 48 hours.
"The other question I had concerns about was fencing along Lord Street. We don't want massive fences put up. So I'm pleased there's a condition in there limiting fence height to 1.2 metres."
It's not the first time such a development has been proposed for the site, which corners McCue Street and Hennessy Street.
A previous planning permit had been granted for a similar-sized subdivision in 2008 by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
VCAT had remarked the town's character could be maintained by using building envelopes to encourage landscape-setting.
Referencing the hearing, the current applicant in its proposal said it would provide "an added dimension to the urban aesthetic within the visual entrance" to the town by working "with the natural slope of the land and preferred neighbourhood character" using building envelopes on titles.
But the development would require the removal of mature Norfolk Island Hibiscus trees on the west side of McCue Street, which the applicant has proposed to replace with native, coastal trees.
Councillors have previously expressed their preference for infill development in towns where land supply is limited, restricting new housing.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels had previously said Port Campbell's 54-lot Arches estate signified the last major extension of the town.
