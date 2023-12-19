Police fire taser while arresting ute thief after crash outside school

A 19-year-old Hamilton man is in custody after police deployed a taser and OC foam when arresting him after he crashed a stolen ute.
Police will allege the young man was involved in stealing a Ford utility, driving it erratically and then crashing outside a secondary school at 9am on Tuesday morning, December 19.
"There was the potential for an innocent person or persons to be seriously injured at that location and especially at that time of the day," Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said.
"It was very irresponsible behaviour.
"We're very pleased this offender is in custody and glad no one was seriously injured.
"There was certainly the potential for a far worse outcome."
The Ford ute was stolen from a Hamilton address overnight and it was seen about 9am.
"It was sighted driving erratically in the Hamilton area," Detective Sergeant James said.
"Several members of the public contacted police about the vehicle being driven erratically.
"Ultimately the driver and utility came to grief at the Mount Baimbridge Road/Coleraine Road round-about at 9.02am.
"Fortunately the whole incident was over in minutes."
The CIU commander said the ute came to a stop directly outside a large local secondary school.
"Outside the local high school at 9am, there was the potential for things to go pear-shaped, but that didn't happen," Detective Sergeant James said.
"The driver was taken into custody after a taser and OC foam was deployed.
"The taser was not effective. After-care was provided to the arrested man and some of the police officers involved also suffered secondary OC foam exposure."
The 19-year-old Hamilton man was taken to Hamilton Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He is now back in police custody and is expected to be interviewed and charged in relation to the stolen utility and serious driving offences.
