Public holiday stays with day at the races but pokies no go

Mixed messaging on gambling from Moyne Shire continues to be solidified through decision making by council on public holidays.
At its December meeting in Mortlake on Tuesday, councillors voted to continue to transfer the Melbourne Cup public holiday to the Thursday of the May Race Carnival. Councillors voted unanimously for the public holiday setting. It has made this change annually since 2009.
The setting of a day of racing as a public holiday conflicts with council's strong stand on having no pokies in the shire.
In the early parts of last decade, then Moyne mayor Cr James Purcell led a community campaign in Port Fairy that made it clear pokies were not welcome in the shire.
A survey by the shire on pokies at that time showed 90 per cent of ratepayers supporting not allowing the gambling hubs into Moyne.
The push against pokies in Moyne started even earlier, with then mayor Cr Ken Gale using a decision by the Macedon Ranges Shire to stay without pokies in 2009 to illustrate how the fight could be won.
"I think they'd rather see their money go into their community businesses, instead of going down through the coffers of the State Government," Cr Gale said at the time.
Data shows the May Race Carnival in Warrnambool has punters waging close to $70 million across the three days.
As well as the public holiday for the May Race Carnival, Moyne also provides funding to race meetings at Mortlake and Warrnambool.
The council awarded $3000 to Warrnambool Racing Club to run the Port Fairy and Koroit Cups meeting, while it allocated $8000 to the Mortlake Racing Club to hold its annual cup day.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the decision for the public holiday was in line with neighbouring Warrnambool City Council.
"Due to the proximity of Warrnambool and the overlap of Moyne residents attending secondary schools, childcare and employment in Warrnambool, it makes sense for us to take it as a public holiday as well," Cr Smith said.
