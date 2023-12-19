The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Public holiday stays with day at the races but pokies no go

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
December 19 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Purcell speaking to an anti-pokies rally in Port Fairy in 2010. File picture
James Purcell speaking to an anti-pokies rally in Port Fairy in 2010. File picture

Mixed messaging on gambling from Moyne Shire continues to be solidified through decision making by council on public holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.