The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Awesome experience': Former Rooster debuts for Central Australia rep side

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 20 2023 - 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maggie Johnson, playing for South Warrnambool in 2021, debuted for the Central Australia Pinktails on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Maggie Johnson, playing for South Warrnambool in 2021, debuted for the Central Australia Pinktails on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Maggie Johnson is hungry for more representative football action after enjoying a win on debut for the Central Australia Pinktails in Adelaide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help