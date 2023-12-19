'Awesome experience': Former Rooster debuts for Central Australia rep side

Maggie Johnson is hungry for more representative football action after enjoying a win on debut for the Central Australia Pinktails in Adelaide.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 21-year-old, who moved from Warrnambool to Alice Springs in April this year, featured in defence for the side in its win against South Australian National Football League Women's side North Adelaide on Saturday, December 16.
The Pinktails, featuring many of Central Australia's most talented footballers, triumphed 8.11 (59) to 2.1 (13) at Thebarton Oval.
"It was an awesome experience to get to play with some amazing footballers in this area," Johnson told The Standard. "It was crazy.
"It was nothing like I've ever played in before but everyone just gelled together so well and it was so awesome to be a part of and witness, it was just so cool."
The Pinktails draws their players from all over Central Australia and gives opportunities for footballers to play at a level they may not experience otherwise.
The squad trained five times a week for two months in the lead-up to the clash.
Johnson explained the side's purpose wasn't just about football either.
"It's bringing people together from all different backgrounds and all different places," she said.
The former Old Collegians and South Warrnambool footballer hopes to stay involved in the program, praising its supportive environment.
"It's good for the fitness, the footy, meeting new people and Rob (Clarke) and Macca (Ian McAdam) - the coaches - they're just unbelievable and just so supportive," she said.
"It's just such a great environment and I want to be a part of it for as long as I can."
She also is motivated to work harder on her game after tasting high-level football.
Johnson said she decided to relocate to Alice Springs for "a change of scenery" and the area appealed to her because she had family living there.
She plays club football for Rovers and said the sport was a "great avenue to meet people".
Outside of football, Johnson works as an orderly at Alice Springs Hospital and is looking at staying in the area.
She also hopes to join the police force.
"I'm currently going through some recruitment for the federal police, so for now I'm looking at staying in Alice indefinitely," she said.
"That may take me other places too mid next year. We'll see how that goes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.