'We're catering for everyone': Grasscourt Open sees huge spike in entries

More players than ever will contest the 2023 Warrnambool Grasscourt Open following a decision to open up entries.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Up to 356 singles and doubles players will contest 51 different events, ranging from under 10s to 40 and overs, at Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club during its four-day summer tournament starting December 28.
Tournament director Jake Dunn confirmed there was 100 more entries compared to last year's event.
"We're catering for everyone," Dunn told The Standard.
"We're trying to run it similar to how we do the Labour Day tournament but a little bit more aimed at junior tour and open tour kind of players."
Dunn said they would run what is called a 'compass draw' for its open and junior singles.
"Basically it means they continue to get matches whether they win or lose," he said.
"This time of year, accommodation in Warrnambool is expensive, so we want them to be busy while they're here playing rather than playing once and having to go home if they lose."
Headlining entries is Traralgon's Josh Charlton, a 24-year-old division one college player for Oregon in the United States.
"I believe he's been a top 10 player over there in the past couple of years and one of the best doubles players," Dunn said.
"He's been coming down and playing this tournament since he was a junior.
"He's on winter break for college and has come over with a few people - his father 'Woofa' (tennis coach Graham Charlton) brings a big group down."
Warrnambool Grasscourt Open runs from December 28-31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.