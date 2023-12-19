The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'We're catering for everyone': Grasscourt Open sees huge spike in entries

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
December 19 2023 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Lucy Kavanagh, pictured playing a backhand during the 2022 Warrnambool Grasscourt Open, is among entries for the 2023 event. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Lucy Kavanagh, pictured playing a backhand during the 2022 Warrnambool Grasscourt Open, is among entries for the 2023 event. Picture by Anthony Brady

More players than ever will contest the 2023 Warrnambool Grasscourt Open following a decision to open up entries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.