Fiona's brother Ashley died in a road crash aged 25 now she 'just exists'

When a police officer knocked on Fiona Umbers door on January 27, 1997 she thought someone had broken into her business. What she heard next was worse.
Her brother Ashley Sanders had died in a motor vehicle collision at the age of 25.
He had attended the annual Australia Day yacht club gathering in Roxby Downs, where he was working at the time.
He was not wearing a seat belt and had consumed alcohol when he crashed, dying instantly.
Ms Umbers said she couldn't believe her "cheeky, jovial" brother was gone.
The siblings were close, born just 18 months apart, and their childhood was filled with memories of climbing trees, playing in mud and only coming home when the streetlights turned on.
Ms Umbers said the police knocked on her door not long after her parents, who have since died, left her house.
They were travelling hundreds of kilometres home, didn't have mobile phones and Ms Umbers had to wait to call their landline to deliver the devastating news.
Ms Umbers said half of her parents died when her brother did.
"After that, you just exist," she said.
Her life also changed forever. She became an only child in an instant, losing the opportunity to be an aunt, and had the difficult task of explaining to her then 18-month-year-old son Tyson why he would never see his uncle 'Ashy', or 'The Turtle' again.
"Ashley would hide under the bean bags with his arms and legs out and my son would think he was a turtle," she said.
"How do you explain to an 18-month-old that there is never, ever going to be a turtle again?"
For seven years Ms Umbers has told her story at the region's road trauma support service hosted by Amber Community and facilitated in the south-west by coordinator Rae Currie.
The pair have seen graphic collision scenes as State Emergency Service volunteers and Ms Currie watched her son grow up without a father after a fatal crash nearly 30 years ago.
Ms Umbers is also a member of Warrnambool & District Community Hospice. She said she volunteered because all of her family was gone but she still had "a lot of love to give".
She said she wanted drivers to know how quickly their life can change, as well as those who love them.
"You don't get a second chance at life. Once that life is used, it is done," she said.
"And then your people are sitting home, staring at the Christmas tree and sometimes all you have left is an empty chair and a bauble with a name on it."
Warrnambool highway patrol commander Sergeant Lisa McRae made an impassioned plea to drivers in November to stay safe after 17 fatal crashes so far in 2023.
A month later she said little had changed with police nabbing a number of speeding and impaired drivers.
"It's disappointing they aren't heeding the message," she said on December 19, 2023.
"In the last week we've seen a number of drink drivers, even the low level ones who we're reminding that even a little bit over can have a devastating effect and horrific consequences."
The three women have this week urged the community to take responsibility for their driving.
"Every intervention has brought down the number of lives lost on our road, whether it's slowing down to 50kmh, random booze buses, speed cameras, seat-belts, the whole lot," Ms Currie said.
"Now there has to be some community accountability.
"We shouldn't be solely relying on those interventions and at some point the community has to stand up and say 'you know what? I'm going to play my part'."
