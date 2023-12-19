'It's a way of giving back': Crossing supervisors celebrate first year

With the school year drawing to a close, Warrnambool's newest crossing supervisors are hanging up their hi-vis for the holidays.
Carmel and John Colborne have become a familiar sight to motorists since they started working at the new crossing on Raglan Parade near the Hider/Ardlie intersection.
The retired couple moved to Warrnambool in 2021 and took up this new role in September 2023.
"It's a way of giving back to the community that's welcomed us here," Mr Colborne told The Standard.
"People who use the crossing seem very appreciative and I think they really value it."
The Colbornes have a background in working with children, having run an educational tuition centre in Melbourne for 14 years before their sea change.
Mrs Colborne said the best part of her job was the people.
"The students are very polite. They always say 'good morning' and they always say 'thank you'," she said.
Both mornings and afternoons can be very busy for the duo, with as many as 30 students using the crossing before and after school.
While children have been diligent in using the service, Mrs Colborne said adults weren't as reliable.
"Adults sometimes think that because it says 'children crossing' it's for students but not for them," she said.
"But it's just as dangerous for adults as it is for students to cross that road.
"You've got cars turning here, there and everywhere. Buses, trucks, you've got the lot,"
With the Colbornes supervising one of the busiest parts of Warrnambool's road network, they wanted to promote its use to everyone.
Mrs Colborne said it was not only a safety concern, but a matter of setting a good example.
"When you've got adults and students on a crossing and the adult starts to move ahead of time, who do you think the students are going to follow?" she said.
"So adults need to realise that if they're on the crossing with the students they must wait for the whistle."
Mr Colborne said this advice was especially important at peak hour.
"The ironic thing is some people who don't use the crossing actually wind up waiting longer to get across," he said.
