The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'It's a way of giving back': Crossing supervisors celebrate first year

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmel and John Colborne at the new crossing on Raglan Parade. Supplied picture
Carmel and John Colborne at the new crossing on Raglan Parade. Supplied picture

With the school year drawing to a close, Warrnambool's newest crossing supervisors are hanging up their hi-vis for the holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.