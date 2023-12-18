Under the Auld Pump: Loyal clubman 'proud to be part of its heritage'

GARY HUGHSON is an unassuming person but his sporting achievements for South Warrnambool speak for themselves. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Born: Melbourne on July 15, 1941.
Wife: Barbara. Children: Sharon, Veronica, Kathryn and Clare.
Parents: Fred and Veronica. Siblings: Julie, Maree, Denis, Fred, Kerry and Rosalie.
Education: St Joseph's Primary School in Northcote before going to Warrnambool's Christian Brothers College.
Sporting highlight: The lifelong friendships I've made through football, playing in two premierships with South Warrnambool and being fortunate to have won the 1964 Maskell Medal.
Gary, let's talk about your 1964 Maskell Medal victory for a moment. The history books show you polled 19 votes in defeating Warrnambool's Ian Hughes and Port Fairy's Kevin Leske who were joint runners-up with 17 votes. What are your memories of the win?
My memory is there was no official function - I think I got a phone call to say I won it.
I was extremely lucky to have played in such a great side at the Roosters in 1964.
Which team did South Warrnambool defeat in 1964 to win the premiership?
We played Colac at Camperdown for the 1964 premiership. We were in front for most of the game and at three-quarter-time were one point up but in the last quarter we booted six goals while Colac only booted two goals.
The 1964 premiership was special because it broke a 10-year flag drought for the senior side at the club.
Gary, did you play in any other premiership sides with South Warrnambool?
Yes in 1969. We ended up beating Mortlake in a thriller by one point at the Reid Oval.
There was only one goal kicked in the last quarter and it was kicked by South Warrnambool's Keith Atchison with only eight minutes gone in the quarter.
The defences of both sides stood firm in the last 20 minutes and we won by one point.
What junior club kicked off your footy career?
I played little junior footy, other than with Warrnambool's CBC and played a handful of games with Fitzroy's under 19 side in 1959.
I got a job with the tax department in Melbourne in 1959 but I disliked living in Melbourne so I came back home to Warrnambool.
I was a country boy at heart and still am to this very day. I made my senior debut with the Roosters in 1960, I played mostly as an attacking defender.
During your 150-game career with South Warrnambool, did you sustain many injuries?
I broke my right thumb and missed some games in 1961. I had a number of serious concussions which were ultimately career-ending.
The last time I was knocked out I woke up the next day in hospital and spent the best part of a week there.
Gary, playing as centre-half back for South back in the era of the 1960s you would have played against some tough opponents from various sides. Are there any opposition players who spring to mind who stood out?
All the sides had very good players. I would hate to individualise on any particular players as I considered them all very tough to play on.
I was fortunate to have had great assistance from my fellow backmen at South. They made my task a lot easier against good opposition players.
Gary, I respect the fact that you're an unassuming person who doesn't chase the limelight and I fully understand that point but your football achievements at South Warrnambool are truly remarkable. Apart from winning the Maskell Medal - six times you won South Warrnambool's best and fairest award and represented the Hampden league on six occasions in inter- league games plus you're a two time premiership player with the club. What stands out as your best football achievement?
Probably, the friendships stand out the most. Especially those lifelong friends like John McMahon, Ian Atchison, Les Baillie and Max Alexander and coaches like Brian McCarthy and Alistair Lord.
South Warrnambool has played a big part in my life and that of my family and I look back on it all with pride and gratitude.
My dad Fred was the captain-coach of the seniors from 1948 to 1953 and I was fortunate to have played in the same sides as my brothers Denis and Fred at the Roosters.
My Warrnambool granddaughters have all played netball for South and my local grandsons all did Auskick there. My sons-in-law Antony Ljubic and Kevin Mullins also played footy for South and I was on the committee for a number of years.
I still take a keen interest in how the Roosters perform. I get to the games when I can. It was great to have had senior coach Mat Battistello and some of the senior players bring the 2023 senior and reserves premiership cups to my place after the finals.
It's still a family club and I'm proud to be part of its heritage. I was honoured they went to the trouble and it's testament to the club.
Gary, away from the footy. Did you play any other sports?
I played cricket for South Warrnambool for a few years. There were many of the footballers who played. I was half handy.
My only claim to fame is I hit three sixes at the Reid Oval in one game but I gave the game away because I loved my time down at the Warrnambool beach.
I took a keen interest in greyhound racing. I raced a few dogs over the years with my sister Maree and brother-in-law Ron Gillin.
We had a fair bit of success with the greyhounds. We won feature races like the Shepparton, Ballarat, Warrnambool and Melbourne cups with dogs which we raced.
They were wonderful times. I've got fond memories of making the trips from Warrnambool to Olympic Park greyhounds on Monday nights and again to Sandown on Thursday nights with trainer Colin Kelly to see the dogs race.
I've always taken a keen interest in the horses and the greyhounds. I can still remember when I was playing footy at South Warrnambool in the 1960s, I would come off the ground at half-time and check the race results to see if I got the first leg of the double in.
