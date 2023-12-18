Annual carnival swings back into city with new rides on offer at foreshore

The annual summer carnival will swing back into Warrnambool with new rides on offer.
Family Carnival on Tour operator Kristofer Verfurth said the carnival would run from Boxing Day, 2023 until the Australia Day weekend in 2024, at its usual Pertobe Road site.
"We've got two new rides coming up," Mr Verfurth said.
"We've got the orbiter which is a thrill ride for teenagers."
He said the ride would start off on the ground with the arms lifting and moving and spinning in the air.
"So we're expecting a bit of vomit from that one," Mr Verfurth said.
He said the second ride was a pirate ship which swung like a pendulum.
"You've got the old town village - Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village - up there, so we thought it's the perfect ride for Warrnambool being on the shipwreck coast," Mr Verfurth said.
About 700 shipwrecks are believed to have occurred along the stretch of coast between Port Fairy and Moonlight Head.
Mr Verfurth said there would also be some new carnival games including one where patrons used a slingshot to knock out a sharks tooth.
He said the rollercoaster, which was a speciality ride for a couple of years, would not return this time.
The carnival also runs at the site during the Easter long weekend.
