'Footy's been good to me': Premiership coach etched in league's history

WHEN Peter Cook arrived in Warrnambool for a coaching job it was with a sense of "glorious uncertainty".
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Now, more than six decades on, he is etched in Hampden league history as a three-time Warrnambool premiership coach and successful interleague mentor.
Cook, a colourful character with a knack for a yarn and a joke, was inducted as a Hampden league life member at its annual general meeting in December 2023.
But the former Melbourne centre-half-forward - he played 14 VFL matches before moving to the south-west for the 1959 season - never envisaged the seaside city would become home.
"That is what brought me to Warrnambool - football," he told The Standard.
"It was a glorious uncertainty because knowing a bit about football, if you don't do the job you get the arse very quick. I was highly aware of that."
Cook, now 91, soon breathed a sigh of relief. He led the Blues to a premiership in his first season and again in 1960 and 1962.
He won another as a player in 1963 after stepping down from the top job.
It came after he'd initially interviewed for a position with Port Fairy after his time with the Demons - in the midst of their most decorated period with esteemed coach Norm Smith at the helm - ended following three seasons.
He opted for the security of a longer deal at Warrnambool.
Cook's playing days coincided with interleague's herculean era too.
He represented the Hampden league with distinction 16 times before taking on the coaching job on six occasions.
The Bottle Greens were dominant in 1969-70, winning all four games in the Country Cup defeating Western Border, Wimmera, North Central and then the powerful Ovens and Murray in the final at Reid Oval.
"It was sensational - that was our VFL. We were pretty successful too," Cook said.
"We won two or three country championships. There were a lot of good players who would get together - it was marvellous.
"Footy has been good to me but I put a lot in to it too of course."
Cook was born in 1932 in Morwell as the youngest of nine children.
"I was lucky to get a feed," he chuckled.
"Being the youngest of nine, you cop a bit of hand-me-down (clothing) and you're lucky to have it too because it's better than nothing."
He struggled through school - the self-deprecating Cook quick to point out it wasn't a strong suit - but excelled on the football field.
Essendon came calling first.
"Because I had commitments up in Gippsland I didn't get time to play with them and then they sent me another letter saying 'under the conditions, we exercise our right to hold you for a further year'," Cook said.
"I thought 'you buggers, you didn't tell me that when I signed up'. Being a country bumpkin, I didn't know anything too much about any legalities."
Melbourne is where he landed, playing the first of his 14 games in red and blue in 1956.
"Alf Brown, the writer for the Herald Sun or The Sun (as it was) in those days, used to give a description of players. His description of me was 'Cook is a good kick and a great mark but is slow'. I didn't like him after that," he said with a laugh.
"The truth hurts."
Wife Nancie, whom he has been married to for more than 60 years, has ridden the highs and lows with her husband.
They have three children - Andrea, Jane and Anthony - 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
"I have been pretty lucky all-round - winning a bride, having kids," he said.
Former schoolteacher Nancie, 87, was happy to support her husband's sporting pursuits.
"I was a very nervous watcher and I'd just walk around and around and around," she said.
"If there was a goal, I didn't know who got it. It was more in finals, other times I was OK."
Cook was happy to have her by his side.
"She finished up fitter than me," he quipped.
Cook was one of two new Hampden league life members inducted this year with South Warrnambool's Ernie Gilmour - a long-time trainer - also honoured.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.