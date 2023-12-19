Slice of history as women's competition celebrates first 1000-run feat

The first player to reach 1000 runs in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's competition is already eyeing new goals.
Nestles opener Mikaela Doran would love to make a century for the Factory.
She has 11 half-centuries to her credit but, given the 25-over format the women's competition plays, usually has to retire.
"That is probably my next goal because when it gets to finals that is when they take off the retirement," Doran told The Standard.
"I will just take each game as it comes."
Doran, 27, is being celebrated for her 1000-run feat.
Her tally sits at 1077 - 975 of them for Nestles and 102 for Brierly Christ-Church where she played for a season before joining the Factory three years ago.
The childcare worker, who has contributed 298 runs so far in season 2023-24, said the milestone was "a bit unexpected".
"I am pretty stoked. You have a lot of ups and then you have some downs with it too," Doran said of playing cricket.
"It is a very hit-and-miss sport. I've been pretty lucky that I've had a lot of success over the last four years but a lot of hard work has gone into it."
Nervous energy is the norm every time Doran goes to the crease.
"Each game I have got butterflies in my stomach. It's always a different challenge and being able to enjoy it with who you go out there to open with (is important) because we have to play the most important part of the game," she said.
"It's normally when you get that first run or boundary that the nerves calm down a little bit.
"I have put my head down and try to block and be out there for either the whole innings or to support my partner up the other end.
"It's more about the team game - I like to be out there to support everyone."
Doran, who was part of Nestles' 2022-23 premiership, was also on Tuesday, December 19 announced as a member of the WDCA women's representative team to play Hamilton in February.
"If you'd asked me four years ago if I'd be playing (rep) cricket again I'd have said 'you're joking'," she said.
"I had six years off and then came back and have been able to do this."
Sport plays a major role in Doran's life.
This season she's playing division four cricket at Nestles on Saturdays alongside older brother William who has moved home from Melbourne.
She was a regular in South Warrnambool's Western Victoria Female Football League side and plays Hampden league netball for North Warrnambool Eagles where her dad Pat was a long-time president before standing aside at its recent annual general meeting.
"I don't know if I am going to continue playing (football) next season," Doran said.
"Cricket has kind of taken over my life because I've taken on coaching the under 14 girls as well.
"I am at cricket nearly every night of the week and I think winter might be time for a break because I play netball as well."
Doran's late brother Sean, who died in a car crash in 2011, enjoyed cricket too and is a driving force for her.
"I play sport for my family because we've been through so much," she said.
"We had the Forever Young Shield (between Russells Creek and North Warrnambool Eels) on the weekend so be able to do stuff in memory of my brother is the reason why I came back and played cricket too."
WDCA women's squad: Grace Butters, Amy McKenzie, Carly Mittermair, Shannon Johnson, Hannah Meates, Mikaela Doran, Gabby Lenehan, Shae De Francesco, Ingrid Bellman, Brooke Herbertson, Lori Young and Jaz Bowater.
