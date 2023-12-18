Boxer wins first pro belt after 'debilitating' four years

Former Warrnambool boxer Jyl Wright is just grateful to be back in the ring again after four years away from the sport.
Winning his maiden professional belt on Saturday night was the icing on the cake.
The Warrnambool-raised, Altona-based fighter defeated Queenslander Kieran Cronin by knock out in round three to clinch the Australian National Boxing Federation Victorian Silver Welterweight title at Malvern Town Hall.
"The whole thing was a good experience," Wright told The Standard.
"It was good to get my first professional belt behind me and (I'm) coming off shoulder surgery at the start of last year so it's just good to be back in the ring fighting again."
The victory capped a fruitful nine months for Wright, who returned to professional boxing this year for the first time since 2019 because of his troublesome shoulder.
"This year was good just to keep active all throughout the year, tick off as many fights as possible and set up a big year next year," Wright told The Standard.
Wright said he struggled during his time away from boxing and thought his time in the sport might be over.
"I sort of thought that was the end for me," he said.
"Because I got misdiagnosed at the start so I had about four years away from the sport.
"It was a bit debilitating really not being able to do much."
Wright's attention now turns to preparing for his next fight, whoever that may be against.
The Tarneit Boxing member, who trains under Dave Hegarty, is eyeing the gold belt.
"Now that I've ticked off the silver title we're hoping to go for the gold next year so (I'll) wait and see what the team thinks and who they bring forward and hopefully fight for that gold," he said.
