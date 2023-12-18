The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Boxer wins first pro belt after 'debilitating' four years

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 19 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool boxing export Jyl Wright won the Victorian Silver Welterweight title on Saturday night. Picture by Nik Sfi/royalecreator
Warrnambool boxing export Jyl Wright won the Victorian Silver Welterweight title on Saturday night. Picture by Nik Sfi/royalecreator

Former Warrnambool boxer Jyl Wright is just grateful to be back in the ring again after four years away from the sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.