Theatre production in the spotlight after being named Victoria's best

A six-show spectacular put on by the Camperdown Theatre Company to celebrate its 75th year has been named the best in Victoria.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 75th Anniversary Spectacular presented by the group in May has taken out the best concert or revue at the recent Music Theatre Guild of Victoria Awards.
More than 80 south-west residents were involved in the show which took its audience on a journey through the past 25 years of the company's history, mixing musical numbers and scenes from previous productions.
Theatre company president and show director Toby McKenzie said he was thrilled the production was recognised as some of Victoria's best amateur theatre.
"It is a surreal feeling to win an award at this level," he said.
"To be comparable to the very best in amateur theatre across Victoria is an exciting achievement for our company and is wonderful recognition of what was a truly amazing community effort.
"This award belongs to everyone ... well done to everyone who was part of the production back in May. We also thank the many people who came along to support the show.
"A lot of work went in behind the scenes and everyone should be proud."
Individual commendations were also awarded to Jane McSween, Toby McKenzie and Nikki McKenzie for their musical direction.
McSween said she was pleased with the recognition.
"My band, as always, was a joy to work with," she said.
"The 75th threw a wide range of music at us and we knuckled down and gave it our all. I am very proud of the effort that everyone put in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.