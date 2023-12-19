GALLERY: Emerging cricket sides clash before festive season hiatus

TWO developing sides went head-to-head in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's competition on Sunday, December 17.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Russells Creek, in its first season, proved too good for North Warrnambool Eels at Jetty Flat.
It was Creek's second win from eight matches while the Eels are winless at the bottom of the ladder.
The Standard photographer SEAN McKENNA captured the action.
Brierly Northern Raiders enter the Christmas-New Year period atop the ladder with Hawkesdale, Nestles and Allansford-Panmure occupying the other top-four spots.
The competition returns on Friday, February 2 with two twilight matches.
There are two more home-and-away rounds before finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.