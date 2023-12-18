Jess is headed west: AFLW club swoop on Penshurst footballer

West Coast Eagles have swooped on Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch with pick number two of the 2023 AFLW draft.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Rentsch, who has family in Western Australia including older sister Jayde, will head west in the new year.
The 18-year-old, who threw her hat in the ring to be nominated nationally, didn't have to wait long to hear her name called out on draft night.
The GWV Rebels' co-captain was then presented her Eagles guernsey by her new coach, former AFLW premiership captain Daisy Pearce at Marvel Stadium on Monday night.
The utility, who is known for her speed and tackle intensity, couldn't contain her excitement.
"It's really excited, I'm super pumped and I can't wait to get started," she said.
"It's been a big build up, we're very proud of her, it's a dream come true and we'll see where the next level takes her," he said.
Jess will take a gap year in 2024 but intends to pursue a career in the sports industry.
Rentsch, who boarded at Ballarat Grammar in 2023, previously played football at Penshurst, Hamilton and Portland.
She spent part of 2022 on the sidelines after breaking her leg in an exhibition match before returning for round one of the 2023 Coates Talent League.
The new Eagles will have to wait to make her AFLW debut, with the 2024 season played in the second half of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.