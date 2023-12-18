The Standardsport
Jess is headed west: AFLW club swoop on Penshurst footballer

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated December 18 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 7:37pm
New West Coast Eagles draftee Jess Rentsch is swamped by family and friends after her named was called in the 2023 AFLW draft. Picture by Getty Images
New West Coast Eagles draftee Jess Rentsch is swamped by family and friends after her named was called in the 2023 AFLW draft. Picture by Getty Images

West Coast Eagles have swooped on Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch with pick number two of the 2023 AFLW draft.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

