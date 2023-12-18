GALLERY: South-west rivals go head-to-head on the basketball court

WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks had Terang Tornadoes' measure in their men's Country Basketball League game on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Ashley Keen led all scorers with 25 points with Dominic Occhipinti (21) and Riley Nicolson (19) also dominant for the Tim Gainey-coached Seahawks as they produced a 100-70 win at the Arc.
Guards Scott Judd and Ryley Hutchins scored 12 points each for the Tornadoes.
The CBL now enters its Christmas-New Year break with Warrnambool sitting fifth on percentage and the Tornadoes occupying sixth on the nine-team south-west division ladder.
The Standard photographer SEAN McKENNA captured the round 11 action.
Competition resumes on January 6.
