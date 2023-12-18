The Standard
Repairs put rail trail back on track after extensive flood damage

By Jessica Greenan
December 18 2023 - 2:06pm
The end of the Ballarat-Skipton rail trail has re-opened after floods caused extensive damage in October 2022. Picture supplied.
Extensive repairs have the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail back on track after nearly six kilometres was damaged by floods last year.

