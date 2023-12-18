Repairs put rail trail back on track after extensive flood damage

Extensive repairs have the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail back on track after nearly six kilometres was damaged by floods last year.
Corangamite Shire Council infrastructure projects officer Dean Finlayson said the community-favourite track needed a $315,000 fix after the October 2022 floods.
"After the floods civil engineers did an assessment and determined floodway, re-sheeting and drainage works were required," he said.
"A local contractor re-sheeted about five-and-a-half kilometres of the trail managed by council between Anderson Street and Spring Hill Road.
"The works included reconstruction of damaged sections including the concrete floodway just south of the Skipton golf course.
"We've also built up, reshaped and graded the trail to improve drainage, re-sheeted and rolled the surface, and provided side drainage to allow water to run into existing table drains.
"The works will significantly reduce the risks of future erosion due to drainage from severe wet weather."
The works were financed by the Local Government Victoria's Council Flood Support Fund.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said he was thrilled the trail had re-opened in time for summer.
"The rail trail is a great asset for Skipton," he said.
"It's a safe and accessible way for locals to get out for some exercise and enjoy fresh air, sunshine and the beautiful environment.
"It's also an inviting gateway to bring cyclists, hikers and horse riders down from Ballarat to explore what we have in Corangamite.
"A new coffee shop is open in town now - Bluestone, Bubbles and Banter - where visitors and tourists can enjoy a nice cuppa and wind down on the banks of the very scenic Mt Emu creek after the rail trail."
