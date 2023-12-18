The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Training camp to help promising golfer swing into 2024 season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton's Molly O'Brien is making a mark on the golf course. Picture supplied
Hamilton's Molly O'Brien is making a mark on the golf course. Picture supplied

EMERGING golfer Molly O'Brien is hoping to kick-start her 2024 preparations early with a specialised training opportunity in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.