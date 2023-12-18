Training camp to help promising golfer swing into 2024 season

EMERGING golfer Molly O'Brien is hoping to kick-start her 2024 preparations early with a specialised training opportunity in Melbourne.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Hamilton-based teenager will immerse herself in a three-day camp at the Australian Golf Centre at Sandringham from December 19-21.
Fellow South West Academy of Sport participant Blake Heffernan will also take part.
O'Brien, who turns 18 in early January and recently graduated from Monivae College, said it would help fine-tune her game.
"Golf Australia organised it and we (my family) saw it and decided to give it a go," she said.
"(I am looking forward) to developing my technique and learning new routines and how to prepare for a tournament or a game.
"I recently got some swing changes so I am really trying to develop them into my game and keep learning and growing."
O'Brien, who also plays netball for Hampden club Hamilton Kangaroos and domestic basketball in her home town, has enjoyed a strong finish to her 2023 season.
She won the South West Golf Association women's district championship on November 21.
It came after winning the junior girls' event a few weeks prior, giving O'Brien a rare double.
She recorded a two-shot win in the 27-hole women's event played at Barwon Valley Golf Club with a gross score of 115.
"It really means a lot," O'Brien said.
"Winning in Geelong was a really good feeling. I was hitting the ball all right and came away with some good scores and they were tricky courses I had never played on."
O'Brien, who considers her long and short games "pretty even", will take a gap year in 2024.
She will work as a LSO (learning support officer) during school hours, giving her time to work on her golf.
"I definitely want to try and go back-to-back in the Hamilton championships," O'Brien, who also won this year's Western District Golf Association titles, said.
Long-term O'Brien, who plays off a handicap of four, wants to study PE teaching at university.
"I teach the kids in the My Golf (program) at Hamilton and I love how much you can get out of teaching other people," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.