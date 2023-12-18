'Outrageous abuse of power': On-duty cop assaulted innocent man on highway

A Lismore police officer who assaulted an innocent man seeking help had hit breaking point after working one-up in a rural station for decades, a court was told.
Scott Simpson, 57, called the victim a c*** and a c**head before grabbing him by the head and forcing him to his knees on the Hamilton Highway on November 25, 2022.
He told a witness he had no reason to handcuff the victim and that he had simply "just pissed me off".
The whole incident was captured on the officer's body-worn camera.
Simpson has since resigned from the force.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 18, 2023, to one charge of unlawful assault.
A single charge of using indecent language was withdrawn.
At the time of the offending Simpson had been in the police force for nearly 30 years and stationed solo at Lismore for a decade.
The court heard the victim was driving from Mortlake to Ballarat and was intercepted by a "civilian witness" about 6.30pm.
That witness believed the victim was driving erratically, was drug or alcohol affected and feared for the safety of the public.
He reported the driving to triple-zero and then twice drove in front of the man, forcing him to stop.
There was an altercation between the two men and the victim called triple-zero.
Simpson was called to investigate but was delayed when he intercepted an unrelated speeding driver.
At 6.49pm police communicators contacted the victim to conduct a welfare check.
He told them what had happened and was advised to report it to a local police officer.
As he continued towards Ballarat he spotted Simpson and his police car that had intercepted the other driver about 7pm.
The victim pulled over, approached the officer and said he "needed to talk to a copper".
But Simpson said the victim was "probably driving like a dickhead".
He said he'd received a job for erratic driving involving the man's car and told him to "f*** off".
"Sit in your car and I'll come see ya. F***** get off the road, go sit in your car," he was recorded saying on his body-worn camera.
"F***** hell I am f***** busy."
The court heard Simpson continued to swear at the man before he grabbed him by the head and forced him to his knees.
He continued to restrain him, calling him a c**** and a c***head.
The witness who had not long been intercepted tried to help but the officer admitted he had no reason to restrain him.
Simpson snatched the victim's keys from his hand and told him to do an alcohol breath test, which was negative.
The victim suffered grazes and bruising.
In a police interview Simpson admitted shouting and abusing the victim, stating he "got annoyed" and was out of line.
He said he put the victim to the ground because he wouldn't do what he was told, but had to "cut him loose" because he "had nothing on him".
He said the victim was the unlucky person that annoyed him that day.
Kiernan Celestina, representing Simpson, said his client was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder in 2016 after working solo in Lismore for a decade.
He said his client had attended numerous fatal car accidents, several violent suicides, and had "direct involvement" with the man responsible for a Derrinallum bomb blast in 2014.
A 48-year-old resident triggered a series of explosions early on April 11 that year, injuring two policemen and killing himself.
Mr Celestina said Simpson was otherwise of "excellent character" and was part of his community "not only as a private citizen but a respected and experienced member of the police force".
He said his client had been faced with extremely difficult, confronting and challenging interactions in his career.
But he said Simpson acknowledged his conduct fell short of the standard expected of police officers, and that the victim would have felt a great deal of intimidation.
He said Simpson knew he should not have been at work that day and should have recognised his ill mental health was taking its toll.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had no difficulty accepting that police working one-up in rural stations were faced with an "extraordinary spectrum of trauma" that others "simply could not imagine".
But he said the offending was an egregious breach of trust.
"You took an oath to uphold the law without fear or favour," he said.
"The fact you were pissed off... having a bad day in no way entitled you to abuse the power and authority that you had as a police officer.
"This was an outrageous abuse of your power."
Simpson was fined $1500 without conviction.
The magistrate said the man's previous dedication to the force entitled him to a "very significant" discount on penalty.
