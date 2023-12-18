Precious rocks and safes stolen in home burglary

Precious rocks and minerals were stolen from a Portland south address on Sunday, December 17, 2023 in a targeted break-in.
A Portland police spokeswoman said offenders entered the Blackwood Court home between 4.30pm and 5.30pm Sunday.
Three smaller document size safes and an unknown number of rocks and minerals were removed from the premises.
The items stolen have so far not been valued but to some persons would be considered of significant worth.
Entry was gained to the home after a window was smashed and a side door opened.
Police are currently viewing CCTV footage and crime scene officers will carry out forensic tests at the home.
The victim does not know the offenders.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police crime investigation unit at the Portland station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
