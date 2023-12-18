Drink driver caught in CBD mid-morning Monday

A 32-year-old Warrnambool man was intercepted by police at 11am Monday and recorded an alcohol reading of .078.
Warrnambool highway patrol Sergeant Lisa McRae said the driver was believed to have been drinking on Sunday night, December 17, but still had significant alcohol in his system.
The man was pulled over driving in Koroit Street, intercepted, provided a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading back at the Warrnambool station of .078.
Because of prior impaired driving offences he will be summoned to appear in Warrnambool court next year.
"With Christmas parties in full swing we just want to take this opportunity to remind all drivers that we are out and about at all hours of the day and night doing both alcohol and drug tests," Sergeant McRae said.
"Anyone driving around in the past few days would have seen pop-up testing sites around Warrnambool.
"We make no excuse for that - we are trying to keep everyone safe.
"People need to consider if they have a significant amount of alcohol the previous day and night that some of that may still be in your system the next day."
The mid-morning routine check comes on the back of five impaired drivers being tested and found to be impaired on Tuesday last week.
"It's disappointing that we continue to detect far too many motorists for drink and drug driving," Sergeant McRae said.
"Choosing to drink and drive, or take drugs and drive, demonstrates blatant disregard not only for your own safety but the safety of your passengers and all other road users.
"There is a misconception that we don't catch drunk driver or drivers on drugs during the day.
"The reality is, that we are detecting drug and drunk drivers at all hours of the day and night.
"Expect to see us over the holiday season conducting alcohol and drug testing at every opportunity - we won't hesitate to remove impaired drivers from the roads."
So far in the south-west this year 17 people have lost their lives on south-west roads, well up on the average during the past 20 years.
