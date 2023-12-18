The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Drink driver caught in CBD mid-morning Monday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 18 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink driver caught in CBD mid-morning Monday
Drink driver caught in CBD mid-morning Monday

A 32-year-old Warrnambool man was intercepted by police at 11am Monday and recorded an alcohol reading of .078.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.