Fishermen and jet skiers on notice as summer leisure activities ramp up

Victoria Police water squad members will be out in force this summer as jetski operators come under the microscope.
Police will conduct proactive patrols and targeted operations at boating hotspots including the Mornington Peninsula, inland lakes, Wilsons Promontory and along the south-west coast to ensure everyone is following the rules.
The effort will see police, with support from local officers, blitz boat ramps to conduct breath tests and licence checks.
They will also be making sure boat operators are carrying mandatory safety equipment including lifejackets, torches and fire extinguishers.
Water police have conducted operations in the south-west, specifically targeting Portland, Port Fairy and Warrnambool in the past few years during peak activity periods.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Ben Timpson urged people to enjoy their summer leisure time but to take all necessary precautions to remain safe.
He said that included boat operators having up-to-date safety devices and equipment, including a working radio, emergency beacon and flares.
"We want everyone to enjoy summer on the water, but to be safe while they do that," he said.
Focusing on unruly boats and jet ski behaviour will be another key focus this holiday season.
The water police squad will be working closely with enforcement agency partners including Safe Transport Victoria, Parks Victoria and the Victorian Fisheries Authority to enhance safety on the water.
Water police squad Senior Sergeant Lynden Blackley said he wanted everyone to enjoy Victoria's beaches and waterways this summer - but we want them to do it safely.
"That's why we'll be out in force and teaming up with local units to ensure our presence is highly visible and everyone is doing their part in keeping the water safe," he said.
"We'll have zero tolerance for anyone who puts other water users at risk and won't hesitate to remove impaired or unsafe boat and jet ski operators from the water.
"Jet ski and boat operators need to know the rules and adhere to them - if you don't you will be held to account. So please help us out and make smart decisions out on the water this summer.
"Whether it's inland or along the coast, Victorians can expect to see us out in force."
The newly-formed small boat team, launched last week as part of the water police squad, will also boost enforcement efforts against anyone who thinks it's okay to flout the rules and put other water users at risk.
The team will be using a mix of jet skis and inflatable rescue boats to respond to search and rescue incidents on the water and target boats and jet ski riders putting others at risk.
On top of this, special strike teams are regularly deployed to key waterways to target anti-social behaviour and boating offences.
