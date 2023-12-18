Pro triathlete eager for 2024 after 'breakthrough' season

Professional triathlete Kurt McDonald has his sights on next year's Ironman 70.3 World Championships after a "breakthrough" 2023 season.
Thanks to his strong results, the Camperdown-raised, Brisbane-based athlete has already qualified for the event in Taupo, New Zealand from December 14-15, 2024.
It will be his first time contesting the championships - a goal of his for some time.
"It's probably taken a few more years than expected but it's nice to have already qualified and begin real preparation," McDonald told The Standard.
"That will be the big goal of the year and everything else will be about preparing for that. So I know it'll be a long year but I'll also head over to Europe and gain some international experience."
McDonald is unsure what exactly to expect at the elite competition but would love to finish in the top 10.
The 24-year-old, who is mentored by coach and former Olympian Ryan Fisher, recently concluded a dominant 2023 campaign with a third-placing at the Ironman 70.3 Taupo on December 9.
He also finished top-three at Challenge Canberra (second), Asia-Pacific Ironman Championships (third), Airlie Beach Triathlon (first) and Mooloolaba Triathlon (third) after a drought-breaking elite-podium finish (second) at the Australian Long Distance Triathlon Championships in February.
"It's been a great year for me," McDonald said.
"A breakthrough year in so many ways, to finally crack some podiums has been very refreshing."
McDonald, who lives with brother Bailey, a cyclist and partner Ellie Hoitink, a triathlete, credits his stellar year to some changes he made to the people around him.
"I've been doing triathlon for many years but I took the time to really revamp my team," he said.
"New coach, new training partners, new sponsors and it's paid dividends."
The Griffith University business student also believes his decision to stay in Australia for the season "laid a great foundation" and was "one of the best things I've ever done".
McDonald, like any elite athlete, is still striving for improvement, particularly in his run leg.
"My run's the big work in progress," he said.
"Stepping up in distance and racing for four hours - we finished with a half-marathon - it's a long day out so it's about developing the strength across the board but it will be a specific run focus into world championships."
McDonald is in the midst of some well-deserved downtime and will visit Camperdown later in the week for the first time this year.
"I've stayed away from the colder weather but it'll be nice to see family this week," he said.
