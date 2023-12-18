The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: A Good Yarn ready to spin some success

By Tim Auld
Updated December 18 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's trainer Merv McKenzie is plotting his next move for A Good Yarn. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's trainer Merv McKenzie is plotting his next move for A Good Yarn. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

VETERAN Warrnambool trainer Merv McKenzie is thinking of a start in Melbourne for A Good Yarn after the 10-year-old won a restricted race over 1000 metres at Colac on Saturday, December 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.