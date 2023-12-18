Inside Racing: A Good Yarn ready to spin some success

VETERAN Warrnambool trainer Merv McKenzie is thinking of a start in Melbourne for A Good Yarn after the 10-year-old won a restricted race over 1000 metres at Colac on Saturday, December 16.
A Good Yarn, with Irish-born jockey Tom Madden in the saddle, came home over the top of his rivals to beat Carry On Camping and Factually.
The win was A Good Yarn's first since July 2020 but McKenzie said the galloper had been unlucky in numerous races over the past couple of years.
"A Good Yarn has just been an honest horse for his connections," McKenzie said.
"He's ran well without any luck at a few of his last runs. His task of winning races has been made tougher because he's been so consistent.
"He's a difficult horse to place because of his consistency. There's not many races on the calendar for him.
"His favoured distance is about 1000 metres. We'll probably have to take him back to Moonee Valley for one of those 955-metre races for his next start but we'll just see how he pulls up."
The 82-year-old trainer, who has two horses in work, acknowledged Madden's ride.
"Tom's a very underrated jockey," McKenzie said.
"Tom didn't do a thing wrong after the horse drew a tricky barrier. I thought it was a very good ride."
From his 51 starts, A Good Yarn has won seven races and been placed on 15 occasions.
WARRNAMBOOL-born Laura Lafferty has taken the next step in her racing career.
The 25-year-old sportswoman finished her four-year apprenticeship last week and is now a fully-fledged jockey.
Lafferty was a apprenticed to her dad Peter for most of those four years.
"I've moved on to the next stage of my career," she said. "I was so lucky to have had such great support from lots of trainers and owners when I was an apprentice. They were just so loyal to me.
"There were long days being a jockey with early morning starts riding track-work to getting home from the races late at night and doing it all again the next day.
"It's like you're on a big merry-go-round and it just keeps on going. I'm one of the lucky jockeys as I really don't have weight problems but you've always got to manage it."
Lafferty has ridden 142 winners including 25 on metropolitan tracks.
SLOW-developing mare Shine On Design put paid to her rivals winning a 1000-metre maiden at her racecourse debut at Colac on Saturday, December 16.
Trained by Colac trainer Daryl Cannon and bred by passionate racing fan Doug Zappelli, Shine On Design hung on to beat Villainesque and Petra Stellam.
Cannon said the four-year-old had taken time to mature.
"Shine On Design was a bit of hard work early in her career," he said. "She was a bit flighty. She's very fast. We'll keep her to races over 1000 metres.
"We were quietly confident she wiped run well but you never know what happens to first starters especially when they have drawn a wide barrier. I thought the ride from Alana Kelly was very good."
Shine On Design picked up $14,850 in stakemoney for her debut victory.
FORMER Koroit-based jockey Declan Bates, who now lives in Ballarat, will miss 11 meetings following his ride on Rosa Juliet after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Geelong on Friday.
The charge related to an incident near the 200-metre mark.
His suspension begins on December 28 and ends midnight January 5. The incident was deemed in mid-range.
Fellow jockey Jake Noonan was suspended for eight meetings on a careless riding charge following his ride on Bings Dream at Cranbourne on Friday, December 15.
Noonan pleaded guilty to the charge. His time on the sidelines started on December 16 and ends midnight December 23. Stewards said the incident was in the low range.
OWNERS and trainers should take note of changed times for nominations and acceptances for race meetings over the next few weeks because of the Christmas-New Year holiday period.
CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver fell foul of the stewards at his last race ride at Ascot on Saturday, December 16.
Oliver booted home Munhamek to win the $1.5 million Gold Rush but Oliver was fined $500 for making a celebratory gesture prior to the finishing line.
Oliver rode the last three winners on the card.
The win on Munhamek in the last race gave the father of three his 3189th race winner in his 35-year career in the saddle which also included 129 Group One victories.
A Hong Kong Derby candidate, a share in a dual Group One-winning stallion prospect, a half-sister to current Group One Golden Slipper favourite Shangri La Express and multiple Chairman's quality mares highlight the Inglis Digital On-line sale, which is open for bidding.
A total of 558 lots have been catalogued for the final on-line sale for 2023. The sale includes 309 racehorses (163 race fillies), 90 broodmares and 60 yearlings. Talented three-year-old Kosgei is the standout lot in what is one of the most diverse and strongest sales for the year.
Trained by Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, the lightly-raced Kosgei ran fourth in the Group One Victoria Derby behind Riff Rocket at just his fifth career start.
The final bidding for the sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, December 20.
POLANCO: Nice effort to run fourth after drawing a wide barrier on Saturday. He'll be hard to beat in similar company next time.
MONTATHER: Consistent galloper who showed he's ready for another win following a second placing at Caulfield. With plenty of suitable races over the summers months, it shouldn't be long before Montather is back in the winners' stall.
ELKINGTON ROAD: Resumed with fourth-placing on Saturday. He's got good second-up form. Punters can follow him with confidence the next time he supports silks.
CRANC: Resumed with a big run in restricted company at Colac. The stewards' report reveals he had trouble gaining a clear run around the home turn. He should be hard to beat next time if he can run like that again.
