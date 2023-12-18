'Protracted' campaign saw man break into woman's house through doggy door

A woman has told of a terrifying family violence campaign that spanned three months and saw her ex-partner break into her home through a doggy door.
She appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 14, 2023 during the plea hearing of her former partner, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim.
The man pleaded guilty to family violence-related offending.
The court heard he would not accept his relationship with the victim was over and embarked on a protracted family violence campaign spanning three months and involving persistent stalking, abuse, assaults, intentional property damage.
He was charged with serious offending, including repeated breaches of court orders, and was bailed by magistrate Franz Holzer in early December.
He told the man at the time to stay away from the victim, or risk ending up back in custody.
But the offending continued immediately after the man was released.
He followed her in his car and was observed on CCTV conducting drive-bys of her house, which a police prosecutor said was not a thoroughfare and there was no reason for him to be there.
The victim told the court she had trouble sleeping, needed to be medicated, and had to take time off work because her anxiety was "through the roof".
The victim said she was forced to put cameras up at her house and replace a door with deadlocks after the man broke into her home by reaching the lock through a doggy door.
She said she could barely eat and every time she forced herself to leave the house she was hyper-vigilant and constantly looking over her shoulder.
The woman said she was scared of the man's escalating abuse.
"The police tracked all the phone calls back to his number and after that (the calls) stopped but that's when the drive-bys started," she said.
"What is the next escalation? It makes me quite scared and nervous."
When asked if the relationship was over the woman said "completely".
Lawyer Lucy Tribe, representing the offender, urged the court to consider a therapeutic community-based sentence, rather than jail time.
She said the man was a young offender who had no criminal history and had conceded he was a "complete idiot".
But the magistrate said he was concerned for the safety of the victim, who at times was too scared to report the abuse due to fear of repercussions.
He described the offending as a protracted and uncontrolled campaign of family violence.
"It seems to be that you've been very unregulated in your attitude and behaviours," he said.
He said the man had stalked the victim and his persistent offending was "wholly consistent" with a jail sentence.
"This sort of behaviour is on any view unacceptable," Mr Holzer said.
