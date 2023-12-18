The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Protracted' campaign saw man break into woman's house through doggy door

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 18 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Protracted' campaign saw man break into woman's house through doggy door
'Protracted' campaign saw man break into woman's house through doggy door

A woman has told of a terrifying family violence campaign that spanned three months and saw her ex-partner break into her home through a doggy door.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.