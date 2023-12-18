Need for speed driving teenage competitor to greater heights

KOBY O'Shannassy's passion for motorsport was fuelled from a young age.
The Warrnambool-based teenager, who has raced since he was five, is eyeing a future in sprintcars.
He believes competing in the junior formula 500 class is the ideal segue to the top tier.
O'Shannasssy, 14, can contemplate stepping into a sprintcar when he becomes eligible at 16.
"That's the goal in life," he said.
"They go like 150 kilometres (an hour), have 900 horse power. It's just good competition and it's just every kid's dream that likes speedway I guess."
O'Shannassy inherited his love of speedway from his father Mathew.
"My dad always raced super rods, sprintcars, wingless and formula 500s as well and I always went to the speedway," he said.
"I'd always wanted to do what they wanted to do, so Dad got me a quarter midget and from then it's just been racing ever since.
"It's a big adrenaline rush, a big thrill."
O'Shannassy raced quarter-midgets from ages five to eight before a two-year stint in asphalt go-karts.
Then, when he was 10, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced him to park his racing goals for 12 months.
The Warrnambool College student then returned in a junior formula 500 - the equivalent to a mini sprintcar - and is now in his third season.
He has a second, third and a did not finish to his name to start his 2023-24 campaign and will race regularly across Victoria.
His third race was at Allansford's Premier Speedway - his home circuit - as a support class for Max's Race on Saturday, December 16.
It was a no-points race called 'the junior scramble'.
O'Shannassy started eighth but a broken front wing forced him to abandon the race and pull into the in-field.
The teenager, who also plays soccer for Warrnambool Wolves, said he loved competing in the junior formula 500 class.
"It's pretty hectic but it's good fun. I really enjoy it," he said.
"My main goal is to win the series but I just want to be consistent, hopefully get a win and do good in speedweek (across December and January)."
Time in the driver's seat has helped O'Shannassy mature - both on and off the race track.
"I have learned how to speak a lot better (publicly) because there's a lot more opportunities to speak in front of large crowds," he said.
"I've learned how to drive bigger cars and be able to run different lines (on the track) and one thing I really want to improve on is hitting my marks when Dad says 'run the top' or 'run the bottom'.
"I just want on the first lap to go out and do that instead of having five or so laps and then finally doing that."
O'Shannassy, whose favourite sprintcar drivers are American Kyle Larson and Australian James McFadden, said he could only race with the backing of his supporters.
"It is such an expensive sport to be in and without sponsors we physically couldn't do it because it's so much money, so having them sponsors we have is the biggest help and I appreciate all of them," he said.
