Gallery: Sun shines on Battle of the Bay competition

WARRNAMBOOL Surf Life Saving Club hosted a Battle of the Bay one-day competition at Warrnambool's main beach on Saturday, December 16.
Competitors across the under 15, under 17 and open age groups, from both Victoria and South Australia, contested beach and water events at the carnival.
The Standard photographer Eddie Guerrero captured the action as warm weather and sunshine greeted entrants.
