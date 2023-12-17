Scrub fire prompts police call for immediate action

A roadside fire at Dartmoor has prompted a police request to drivers to report any fire activity immediately to emergency services.
A Hamilton police spokesman said there was a scrub/grass fire about 11am Saturday, December 16, alongside Bowds Lane at Dartmoor.
He said a patch of scrubs about 30 metres by 30 metres was burnt before the Dartmoor Country Fire Authority unit crew controlled and extinguished the blaze.
"At this stage we've been unable to determine how the fire started, it may have been road traffic," he said.
"It's timely to remind all drivers to immediately report any fire activity during summer to emergency services."
The fire at 11am Saturday was fanned by north-west winds and heading in a south-easterly direction.
