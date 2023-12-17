Man who terrorised elderly widow fails in bid for 14-day jail term

A man who allegedly terrorised an 88-year-old vulnerable widow has failed in a bid to get a 14-day jail sentence.
Nicholas James Powell, 21, requested a sentence indication on a single charge of aggravated burglary and theft in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Friday afternoon, December 15.
He's been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and a range of other offences after repeated attacks terrorising at the victim's home.
Experienced magistrate Franz Holzer rejected the submissions of time served after lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client was a young man with an acquired brain injury due to chroming as a child.
Mr Holzer said time served was simply not enough and he wanted to hear from the victim.
The case was adjourned for further hearing until this Wednesday, December 20.
The court heard Powell entered the victim's Kiama Avenue home in broad daylight, at 9.15am on November 30, made demands and when the victim tried to raise the alarm Powell grabbed her by the front neck area of her dressing gown.
The 88-year-old victim was watching TV in her lounge room.
Police claim it was the third time Powell had been to her address to terrorise her.
Powell was arrested late the next night wandering Jamieson Street after crime scene police investigators found forensic evidence linking him to the woman's home.
When the evidence was put to Powell he said he must have committed the home invasion.
The magistrate said it was very significant offending and not a weak case.
When Mr Farrelly submitted a range of similar precedent case, Mr Holzer questioned if those cases involved an 88-year-old vulnerable victim.
He reiterated he was not comfortable sentencing Powell without hearing from the victim and described the sentence indication hearing as "one-sided".
Mr Farrelly also submitted that Powell's mother and father were well known to police, his father was now serving a substantial jail sentence and Powell's housemate was also currently in custody.
The lawyer said his client was assaulted on October 22 and flown to Melbourne with brain bleeds and a fractured jaw.
He said Powell released himself from care before surgery to his jaw while suffering brain bleeds, which was indicative of his thinking.
The court heard Powell had a significant prior criminal history, including a previous aggravated burglary as a teen.
The magistrate also questioned if Powell could comply with a community corrections order and a community treatment order was one of few sentencing options not involving immediate custody.
The court also heard Powell was refusing to take his injection medication while in custody.
Mr Holzer said he had serious misgivings about the sentencing submissions and he wanted to hear about what he expected were significant impacts on the victim.
"I'm pushing back on your submissions," he told Mr Farrelly.
"There has to be a better balance, a different balance more weighted to the significant impact on the victim.
"If he had served 30 or 60 days if may be slightly different," Mr Holzer said, adding that the time spent in custody was not enough.
