Rising confidence lifts lawn bowler to breakthrough singles title

A rising star on Warrnambool's bowling greens is using her increased confidence to help master the 'mind game' of singles matches.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lynne Moloney celebrated winning her maiden Western District Playing Area's women's state singles championship on Sunday, December 17, holding off a spirited comeback from Maureen Drennan, of City Memorial, in the final.
Drennan, an experienced bowler hoping to defend her 2022-23 title, came back from a 20-15 deficit to level scores at Lawn Tennis Bowls Club before Moloney held her nerve to close out the match, 25-23.
Both players labelled singles as a 'mind game' with Moloney, who took up the sport roughly three years ago, revealing practice was vital but learning to win was another ball-game.
"That's where the head comes in, singles in particular," she said. "I think the more experience you get and the better players you play against (helps).
"I just had to focus, just one end at a time, I just always say 'I've got to win this end' regardless of if I'm up or down, I've got to win.
"But it's hard, when you're down it's easy to lose it and to give up.
"It's a mind game but it's also a confidence game, I think I was OK at the start and OK at the end but somewhere in the middle I got a bit jumpy, so you sort of just stop and focus back in."
Drennan had high praise for her opponent, who she labelled as "so nice it's hard to beat her".
"Lynne's a very up-and-coming bowler, she's very consistent and I wish her all the best," she said.
"She's had a very good year and she improves every time she plays singles."
Moloney's progression as a lawn bowler has been steep with the schoolteacher already a two-time women's club champion at Warrnambool Bowls Club while she also earned selection in West Coast Lawn Bowls' regional team for the first time this season.
"Someone told me it takes a while before you feel like you belong here, before you feel like you're good enough to be playing against these players," Moloney said. "I've increased in confidence."
Moloney had extra motivation coming into Sunday's final after she finished runner-up in the WDPA's pairs and mixed pairs finals earlier in the season. She was also runner-up in last year's Champion of Champions.
"I didn't want to be runner-up again," she said with a laugh.
Moloney and Drennan played earlier in the day to book their spot in the final with Drennan victorious in a demanding 30-end semi-final against Dennington's Sue Creed while Moloney overcame City Memorial's Julie Dosser.
The finalists thanked Lawn Tennis Bowls Club volunteers for their work throughout the tournament as well those who came to watch and support.
Moloney progresses to the regional state singles finals, where she will play the winners of Portland and Colac's playing areas, at City Memorial in February. The winner advances to the state final 16 knockout stage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.