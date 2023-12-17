Teen motorcyclist nabbed at 142kmh in second day of operation

A teenage motorcyclist on his learner's licence has been clocked at 142kmh during a road safety blitz that will run through to 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Coleraine police nabbed the 18-year-old L-plater speeding in a 100 zone on the second day of Operation Roadwise which kicked off at midnight on December 15 and will run six days longer this year to January 1.
The young rider faces an $817 fine and a six-month licence suspension.
Police are focusing on speeding and impaired drivers with five drivers caught on drugs or over the legal alcohol limit during routine patrols in Warrnambool earlier this week.
Police say an increase in low-range drink driving detections is likely due to drivers miscalculating their alcohol intake, suggesting many are prepared to risk having a few drinks at end-of-year social functions before getting behind the wheel.
Warrnambool Highway Patrol Sergeant Lisa McRae said it was disappointing detecting "far too many" drivers during the wrong thing.
"Choosing to drink and drive, or take drugs and drive, demonstrates blatant disregard not only for your own safety but the safety of your passengers and all other road users," she said.
"There is a misconception that we don't catch drunk drivers or drivers on drugs during the day.
"The reality is that we are detecting drug and drunk drivers at all hours of the day and night.
"Expect to see us over the holiday season conducting alcohol and drug testing at every opportunity - we won't hesitate to remove impaired drivers from the roads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.