The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen motorcyclist nabbed at 142kmh in second day of operation

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 17 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen motorcyclist nabbed at 142kmh in second day of operation
Teen motorcyclist nabbed at 142kmh in second day of operation

A teenage motorcyclist on his learner's licence has been clocked at 142kmh during a road safety blitz that will run through to 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.