Property market remains 'really strong' as five homes sell under the hammer

Warrnambool's property market is still hot as 2023 draws to a close, with weekend auctions attracting large crowds.
Ray White Warrnambool put five homes under the hammer on December 16, all of which met their reserves.
Real estate auctioneer Fergus Torpy said it had been "a really positive result", following another two sales for the agency earlier in the week.
The day started with more than 80 people attending the auction of a Wirilda Trail property in the city's north.
The four-bedroom house was hotly contested by four prospective buyers, the sale ultimately going for $995,000 to a couple relocating from the Bellarine Peninsula.
Mr Torpy said the result was "beyond expectations", the property having previously sold for $620,000 as recently as 2020.
With a bid right in the middle of the price range, another buyer moving to Warrnambool took home the keys to a cottage on Koroit Street for $596,000.
Local bidders took two houses well over their reserves, starting with a 3-bedroom unit on Henna Street.
A local investor bought the property for $427,000, beating out three other candidates.
Two more south-west bidders took the sale of a modern home on Vickers Drive past its suggested range to $745,000.
The day's auctions were capped off with a California bungalow right in the centre of Warrnambool on Cantebury Road.
Mr Torpy said the property was in a prime location, being nearby Emmanuel College and the Botanic Gardens.
"It's obviously one of the most prestigious adresses in Warrnambool," he told The Standard.
"There's not a high turnover rate, it's one of those blue chip spots."
Offers for the home started off slow, with only one bid of $820,000 being placed before the vendor stepped in.
The property eventually reached a top of the range sale, going for $890,000 to a local woman.
It was only the second time in three years that a home had sold on Cantebury road.
Just over a week out from Christmas, Mr Torpy said there had been a great turnout for all of the auctions.
"That December to January period is a little bit different, a lot of the local buyers are probably in holiday mode," he said.
"But the last couple of weeks has been interesting as people try to get things sorted before Christmas.
"There were 14 bidders for the day, it's really strong activity."
