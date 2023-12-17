Sri Lankans' dual performance put rivals to the sword

A dual first class batting performance and bowling spell from two Sri Lankans proved devastating for one division one South West Cricket outfit.
Tharaka Sendanayake (103) and Danussika Bandara (5-6) combined with bat and bowl to lead Pomborneit to a 181-run round seven victory over Camperdown on Saturday, December 16.
Pomborneit's Grant Place, who took on captaincy duties for an unavailable Matt Bignell and produced 53 runs himself, praised Sendanayake, who made his third century for the club, for his efforts helping set up a hefty chase of 9-257.
"He batted beautifully," Place said of Sendanayake, the dual winner of SWC's 2022-23 Cricketer of the Year award.
"It wasn't an easy wicket early, we had a couple showers just before we started.
"The bowl, when the bowlers were putting it bang on the pitch, it was doing enough early so Senda did pretty well to get through that.
"It was good to see him hit form again after his brilliant season last year."
Switching to the field, Pomborneit, led by Bandara, made quick work of Camperdown's line-up, dismissing the home side for 76.
"Bundy bowled really well, he just attacked the pegs and made the opposition bats play most bowls," Place said.
"There was enough in the pitch turn-wise to do a bit of damage."
Second-placed Pomborneit heads into the Christmas break with only one loss to its name, with Place pleased with his side's form midway through the season.
"We had one slip up earlier in the year, round two against Heytesbury, but other than that, we've been pretty good," he said.
South West Cricket's 2023-24 one-day season resumes January 20.
