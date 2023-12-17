Lower-order bat gets job done in opening role before heading off to work

A decision to shake up its top order has paid off for Allansford-Panmure with a six-wicket division one against fellow top six side Merrivale.
Shiv Kumara, who has either batted eighth or ninth this season, joined forces with best mate and brother-in-law Shashan Silva to open for the Gators in their round 11 chase on Saturday, December 16.
With a target of 151, the pair combined for an 85-run opening wicket partnership, Kumara firing off an economical 54 from 55 deliveries, including seven boundaries, before Silva (54 not out) went on to seal the victory.
"Shiv had to go for work commitments and leave early, so we opened him," Silva, the team's captain, said.
"We needed to take a risk... and he can bat obviously. He loves to play shots.
"Him and I opened and the risk we took worked out well.
"He batted really well... I didn't have to do much, just hang around and give him some singles and he can do the job."
Silva enjoyed the opportunity to bat with his best mate.
"When we went to bat I said to Shiv, we should have taken a photo - it's probably be the last time we open, first and last time," he said.
Earlier in the match, Allansford-Panmure's bowling attack stood up to restrict the Tigers to 9-151 from 45 overs.
The Tigers got off to a promising start, reaching 0-63 before Silva (4-24) broke through with the first scalp while his three spin bowlers in Kumara, Rommel Shahzad and Simon Richardson all pitched in with vital wickets.
"Our boys bowled really well, lots of dot bowls and got a few wickets quickly through the middle overs," Silva said.
The win keeps Allansford-Panmure in second place ahead of two-day fixtures starting in January, with the Gators also gearing up to contest the Twenty20 semi-finals.
