Reigning premier leaps into top six off back of 'exceptional' spell

Nestles coach Rob Saker expects the reigning premier could have up to five inclusions when two-day fixtures start in January.
An undermanned Factory ended its 2023-24 one-day fixtures on a winning note on Saturday, December 16, defeating Brierly-Christ Church by five wickets on their home deck.
Without the likes of Geoff Williams (broken toe), Ben Dobson, Matt and Will Ringin and WIl Hinkley, it was two relative newcomers to the club that made their mark with bowl and bat.
An "exceptional" spell from first-year Nestles player Tom Powell - who joined the Factory from Dennington in the off-season - set the stage for the round 11 win.
With Bulls opening bat Damon Cooper (36) getting his team off to a good start, Powell (3-13 from seven overs) came on to take three of the first four wickets of the day.
"Tom Powell's spell was exceptional, they were on top, going quite well and it (Powell) might have changed the game," Saker said. "They went from being 0-40 from 10 overs to all of a sudden 4-70 at drinks."
Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington, who was hit by influenza during the week, stepped up to take the next three wickets, ultimately finishing on figures of 4-12.
"He's been quite crook and I didn't know if he'd play," Saker said of his captain.
"He usually bowls medium pace but he bowled left-arm orthodox, he's tried once or twice but not done a lot of it."
With a target of 144 - after Bulls teamates Dave Subasinghe and Xavier Gerchovich put on a strong final wicket stand - Hetherington joined forces with fellow opener Michael Harricks for an 95-run partnership.
Both batsmen raised the bat, Hetherington reaching 51 and Harricks (53) netting his second half-century in three weeks, to go alongside the century he scored in round four when stepping into the opening batting role for the first time.
"He's stayed opening the batting and every time he's opened he's done really well," Saker said of Harricks, who is based in Ararat.
"Coming to Nestles last year, he came as a bowling all-rounder, he wasn't noted as a batsman.
"But he plays golf off plus-three - his hand-eye coordination is quite good and you see that with some of the shots he plays."
Saturday's win was an important one for Nestles, which jumps into the top six heading into the Christmas break and final four two-day fixtures.
"We're in control of our own destiny," Saker said.
The first-year coach said the break would be good for his players to "recharge the batteries" after three weeks of mid-week T20 fixtures complementing the weekend competition.
