'It's a community': Friendships keep lawn bowler coming back to home club

Mateship drives lawn bowler Colin Inverarity to pull on the Mortlake polo every week.
Inverarity, who ran a farm in Mortlake before moving to Bushfield, makes the trip back up the Hopkins Highway to play for the division one side each week.
"We've been down here three years," the 69-year-old said of the move. "There are three of us that live down this area and play for Mortlake.
"We take it in turn travelling up. From home it's about 25 minutes, half-an-hour."
The semi-retired Inverarity has been a fixture on the bowling green for about five years, taking up the sport first through twilight bowls before moving across to the Western District Playing Area pennant competition.
"It's just mateship, playing in a team, it's great," he said.
"We've got a good relationship, support one another.
"The club's really good, it's a little club but it's great.
"The cricket, the golf, the bowls, it's all a community (in Mortlake) everyone gets behind (you), it's really good.
"It's a bit of a lift for the town."
While playing golf each week provides an individual challenge, it's the teamwork bowls offers which appeals to Inverarity.
"I play golf throughout the week and bowls on Saturday's and midweek bowls," he said.
"Golf, you're challenging yourself against the course and your handicap, though it's very individual whereas bowls is a team.
"That's what I enjoy about bowls, being in a team, there is three rinks and we're all trying to do our best to get across the line.
"And that happened today."
Inverarity and his teammates moved into the top four on Saturday, December 16 with a thrilling one-shot round 11 victory over Warrnambool Blue away from home.
With one Mortlake rink up by 12 shots and another down by six, it was left to Inverarity's rink, led by skip Darren Grant, to successfully pick up vital shots on their final end to seal an overall victory.
"Very nerve-wracking, it was exciting, it was good, both sides bowled well," Inverarity said of the win. "It was good to get a win away from home."
Inverarity and his Mortlake teammates will aim to seal a finals position after the Christmas break, with four home-and-away rounds still to play in the new year.
"That's the main goal, to make the last four and then you've got a chance," he said.
In other results, Port Fairy Red stunned ladder leaders Warrnambool Gold with a 60-46 win, with City Red's dominant 113-37 win over Dennington Jets lifting them to the top of the ladder.
Meanwhile Dunkeld Blue held off a valiant Timboon Gold by four shots, as City Gold edged out Koroit Blue by two shots.
The weekend pennant season resumes on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
