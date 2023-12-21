'Kirky is a place for all': Owners celebrate 30 years at country pub

A milestone has quietly passed for Kirkstall Hotel's owners, with many regular patrons probably unaware pub stalwarts Tony and Julie Houlihan have notched up 30 years behind the bar.
For many in the tight-knit 'Kirky' community the pub is much more than a place to get a feed or a cool drink.
It's a community hub to unwind at the end of the day after milking or shearing, catch up with mates and have a yarn or get the latest gossip on lamb, wool, milk or sheep prices.
Like many across Australia, the rural establishment is a place where community is fostered and deep connections have been made over many years.
The pub is rooted in local history with generations of families sharing the space with a strong sense of belonging.
Names like Lenehan, Gavin, Bourke and McCosh have all been at the pub since before Tony and Julie took over and are sure to outlive them too.
The simple country pub hasn't changed too much over the past three decades, but a lick of paint every few years and fresh carpets keep it updated.
Tony says he doesn't want a 'yuppy pub' - that's what he calls a fancy Melbourne establishment with a fit-out that probably cost more than the hotel makes in a year.
Kirky has an easy-going vibe - Tony has a nothing is too much trouble attitude, while truthfully, Julie does it all, with a 'get the job done' vibe.
Their partnership has worked over the years, despite the personality differences.
The Houlihans (The Standard deputy editor Rachael Houlihan and writer of this story's parents) purchased the pub in October 1993 .
They moved from Yambuk, where they had run the beautiful old bluestone Yambuk Inn for nine years.
The Kirkstall pub was nicknamed 'Luna Park' as it was a place of entertainment.
A few rogues had to be banned and maybe someone jumped through the front bar window in a fit of anger, but those wild days are long gone.
Kirkstall is a growing community - the 2021 Census showed there were 406 residents, with a whopping 116 families.
As local residents well know, houses are popping up everywhere in the township and the quiet country roads often have people riding or going for walks with their pets.
It's also a young community - the largest number of residents are aged between zero and four years old.
The pub is the only business with a shop front in town and the Houlihans have enjoyed a steady trade throughout their 30 years. Not enough to buy a million-acre property in northern New South Wales, Tony laments, but Julie wouldn't move there anyway.
Over the past month locals and regulars have been shouted a few free beers to celebrate the milestone.
Farmers take their muddy boots off at the door but Tony says he's not worried if the carpet gets dirty.
It's a sign of good trade, he says: "You wouldn't want the carpets new and pristine, that means no-one is coming in."
Country pubs such as Kirky serve as more than just places to eat and drink - they are essential social spaces that contribute to the fabric of community life, fostering connections, and creating a sense of shared identity and belonging.
In 2022 the tight-knit community suffered one of its darkest days.
Stand-over man and career criminal Kevin Knowles was murdered by long-time Kirsktall resident Trav Cashmore.
Trav was a friendly face in the neighbourhood. He was no trouble and kept to himself. If you passed him in his white van he would give a big wave with a cheeky grin.
He was no trouble, unlike Knowles, who had terrorised the community since he moved in.
But it's not a day that defines Kirkstall and it never will. The community and its people are much more than that.
News reports (including in this masthead) stated the pub was filled with regulars and outsiders gossiping and dissecting the events of that fateful Friday - but that is simply untrue. The pub was packed with pre-bookings from weeks before.
A community band, known as the Kirky Crew, was long booked to play, and as like many times before, family and friends had gathered to see their loved ones play.
Sure the murder might have been a hot topic but Kirkstall residents had not gathered at the pub especially to re-hash the day's events. They were their to support their community at a local gig.
As reporters from metro newspapers and television stations filtered into the pub, locals stayed quiet. This wasn't a day to be glorified. We lost one of our own.
To this day Tony and Julie have never given interviews, despite repeated attempts.
"I have too much respect for Ron and Dot Cashmore," Tony says.
The community is moving on.
Over the years the pub has attracted a large ex-pat community of Irish men and women.
It has been a meeting place for the Irish, who come to work on local farms to secure a second-year visa.
Many romances have been fostered and now some Irish men and women permanently call Kirkstall home.
In 2016 a local lad married an Irish woman and Tony and Julie were delighted to be invited to their wedding in County Cavan.
It was a rollicking party and half of Kirkstall was invited with 65 Aussies attending. That trip set off a love affair for Ireland for the Houlihans with their families having come from the Emerald Isle many years ago.
Indeed they have been back to Ireland now three more times, including, fittingly, in 2023 when the 30-year milestone of pub ownership was marked.
And after three decades are there any retirement plans for Tony, aged 70? Don't be ridiculous, he says.
