Is Santa the last hope in fixing our roads?

All I want for Christmas is...better roads.
Earlier this week I flew to Sydney to join the Australian Community Media's other 13 daily masthead editors daily for an annual gathering where we swapped ideas and planned for the new year. In an industry experiencing constant change, technology and ways our audience - you - consume news, are top of the agenda.
But the underlying principle of the discussions is how can we help you and our community?
Regular readers of this newsletter will be familiar with our stance on putting the hard and difficult questions on critical topics to the state government, which is more worried about spin and obfuscation than facts and reality. Our recent stories on the likely scaling back of the Warrnambool hospital redevelopment because the budget is too small after recent rises in building costs are yet another example. The government has increased the budget for four other key health building projects but Warrnambool's is the only one to miss out. The government did not answer why.
Another topic has been roads. The political handballing between state and federal and just which side of politics did and (most likely) didn't fund upgrades has become tiresome.
While driving to the airport, I lost count of the number of temporary signs that seem to have become permanent, warning drivers to slow down for rough surface ahead. We are so used to them they just blend into the roadside like the grass and white posts. I took the route through Mortlake because it's closer to home. I know the Hopkins and Hamilton highways have their humps and bumps and they aren't our major highway but they are by definition routes of state significance. Maybe they are symbolic for this state government - crumbling, in decline - because there are sections that are just falling apart again. Sections beyond Purnim where the authorities seem to have forgotten about removing the warning signs that have been there for two or more years because little is done to address the issues, are still bad. I am so used to one particular bump in the middle of the road, I no longer get flung on to the wrong side. A stretch near Darlington just keeps falling apart even after repairs.
Earlier this year we invited then Premier Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to come to the south-west and experience our roads. Neither has.
Surely we have had enough. Our roads are a mess. They have been for decades. But they seem worse than ever right now. Just drive the east-bound section from Illowa to Dennington if you want a rodeo experience from the front seat, see the pic above. You won't have to look too far for other such experiences.
So how do we get them fixed?
A Powerball win won't make a difference so that rules that out.
We will continue to lobby, we will continue to share your stories. We will continue to ask the hard questions and leave no stone that has bounced off your windscreen unturned. (Yes, I now have a crack in my windscreen after a car travelling in the other direction hit debris from a pothole.)
Or maybe we ask Santa?
Until next week,
Greg Best
Editor, The Standard
