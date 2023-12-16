Is Santa the last hope in fixing our roads?

While driving to the airport, I lost count of the number of temporary signs that seem to have become permanent, warning drivers to slow down for rough surface ahead. We are so used to them they just blend into the roadside like the grass and white posts. I took the route through Mortlake because it's closer to home. I know the Hopkins and Hamilton highways have their humps and bumps and they aren't our major highway but they are by definition routes of state significance. Maybe they are symbolic for this state government - crumbling, in decline - because there are sections that are just falling apart again. Sections beyond Purnim where the authorities seem to have forgotten about removing the warning signs that have been there for two or more years because little is done to address the issues, are still bad. I am so used to one particular bump in the middle of the road, I no longer get flung on to the wrong side. A stretch near Darlington just keeps falling apart even after repairs.