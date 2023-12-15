Four-bedroom home close to Warrnambool CBD passed in at auction

A house in a sought after location in Warrnambool was passed in at auction on Friday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Banyan Street property, which was auctioned by Ray White Warrnambool, was passed in at $500,000.
Auctioneer Harry Ponting said the property had plenty of potential.
"It has wood floors, high ceilings, fire places in most rooms and of course an enormous amount of potential," Mr Ponting said.
"It's a good size block of just over 600-square-metres in what is of course a beautiful part of town.
"You're just a stone's throw from all the sporting facilities, all the schools, a quick walk down to the shops and even a few ocean views from the front of the property."
There were two bidders, with an opening bid of $480,000
A second bid of $490,000 was submitted.
The original bidder then countered at $495,000 and this was followed by a bid of $500,000.
The auction was paused while Mr Ponting sought instructions from the vendor.
The property was passed in.
The four-bedroom home, which has two bathrooms, had a listed price range of $500,000 to $550,000.
It was the third auction for Ray White Warrnambool this week.
On Wednesday night a luxury property on Whale Avenue was snapped up for almost $3 million, while on Thursday home a three-bedroom house near Warrnambool College sold for $405,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.