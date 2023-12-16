18-year tenure at one council ends, another to begin

Corangamite Shire's director of works and services Brooke Love is set to move on from the council after 18 years.
She'll start at Warrnambool City Council in February 2024 as the new head of its community development directorate.
The group provides a range of services including kindergartens, childcare, sport, recreation, home support, community planning and culture.
Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mason said the council was pleased to welcome Ms Love to the team.
"She has an impressive résumé that includes a connection to Warrnambool as the inaugural manager of AquaZone in 2002," he said.
"Brooke has a strong record of delivering projects and is adept at working with communities and large teams."
Over the past 18 years at Corangamite Shire Ms Love has assisted in managing capital work projects, council facilities and recreation and community programs.
She said returning to work in Warrnambool felt "like closing the loop".
"We have some major strategic projects under consideration including future options for AquaZone, the work at Brierly Reserve and improving kindergarten and childcare facilities," she said.
"It's a really exciting time and the focus will be on making sure our services meet the needs of our growing population and their expectations."
