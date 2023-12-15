Elderly couple devastated after thief snatches keys, car in home invasion

An elderly Warrnambool couple is devastated after a home invader stole keys and drove off in their car.
The gold 2004 Nissan X Trail - rego ZHI-169 - is still missing.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders arrived at a Sharpe Avenue address, north of Whites Road, about 1.30am on Friday, December 15, 2023.
He said an offender entered an unlocked rear door and stole a men's wallet and a set of keys while the elderly couple was asleep.
The keys included car keys to the X Trail which was driven away.
The wallet contained items including personal papers.
A car directly across the street was also entered and searched for valuables.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested south-west residents ensure their homes were secure.
"The days of leaving your doors and cars unlocked in Warrnambool are well and truly over and these sorts of offences are all too common," he said.
"We're requesting everyone check their doors and windows before you go to bed every night.
"Don't be an easy target."
Police asked that anyone with information contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
