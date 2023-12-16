This small road-side gallery may give south-west artists their big break

A small gallery on the side of Terang's main thoroughfare might be the answer to giving local artists the exposure they need.
Former art teacher Peter 'Fozz' Fotheringham said the gallery - part of the Commercial Hotel - featured a range of works from glassblowing and paintings to prints.
"It's a new venture but we think it'll be fairly positive," he said.
"We thought there were so many artists who just weren't getting a go at presenting their work.
"I was involved in a gallery up in Hamilton so thought about having a go at opening something similar when I moved here and it all just fell into place.
"There was a massive amount of enthusiasm from the art community, even artists who were set up and didn't need our services were very supportive. It's a whole community thing.
"There's about 30 artists in town, we have about 15 in our membership so far since starting three months ago. We accept anyone as far as Camperdown and Cobden. We've got a few from outlying areas already."
He said the space operated as an arts hub.
"We're describing it as the Terang Artists' Gallery, so instead of having to pay big money to rent out a professional space which can cost a fortune, we're wiping out most costs," Mr Fotheringham said.
"Les Cameron - the owner of the Commercial Hotel - has been very generous in giving us a place to operate. The artists volunteer their time to come in one day each month and man the shop which will be open three days a week.
"The money goes towards covering our costs."
He said greeting cards were the most popular retail item.
"People are finding that with greeting cards, they'd rather buy something original than pay the same money at a store for something which is mass-produced," Mr Fotheringham said.
"They'll come here and buy them instead."
